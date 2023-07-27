In a heartwarming display of compassion and dedication, the Indian Army came to the rescue of a beloved four-legged hero, Mady, a 3-year-old female Labrador, after she fell seriously ill due to a heat stroke.

Mady, a highly trained Search and Rescue dog, had been tirelessly working in the sweltering heat when the unexpected happened. The scorching temperatures took a toll on her health, leaving her in a critical condition. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Indian Army sprang into action to ensure the well-being of their loyal companion.

With the utmost care and urgency, Mady was evacuated from the challenging terrain of Leimakong, Manipur, by an Army helicopter. The crew handled the ailing Labrador and transported her to the Army veterinary hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Upon arrival at the veterinary hospital, Mady received immediate and expert medical attention. Thanks to their prompt intervention and the Indian Army for saving Mady's life.

Mady is currently safe and comfortable under the care of the Indian Army's Eastern Command.

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