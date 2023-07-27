A fresh incident of violence erupted in Manipur's Churachandpur district in the wee hours of July 27 after heavy firing was reported from both sides, according to sources.

A gunbattle broke out in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Kangvai under Churachandpur district of Manipur, with firing still underway.

Two village defence volunteers have been reportedly received bullet injuries in the exchange of fire, although official confirmation is yet awaited.

The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile. Earlier on July 25, a group of miscreants set afire two buses used by security forces to transport personnel in Kangpokpi district.

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, locals stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of another community were on board, the officials said.

Also read : Manipur violence: Nine rioters arrested in bus burning incident in Kangpokpi district