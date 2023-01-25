The Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN) will conduct a bird census on February 5 at 50 different counting sites at Loktak Lake in Manipur, said an official statement on January 25.

Besides this, a two-day workshop on the identification of waterbirds and counting techniques at Mangolnganbi College in Manipur's Ningthoukhong town from January 28 to 29, the statement added.

As per the statement, several higher educational institutions and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) are also joining in this unique event supported by the Directorate of Environment & Climate Change, the Department of Forest, and Loktak Development Authority (LDA), the government of Manipur.

The Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN), Manipur has been officially coordinating the Loktak Waterbird Census activities for the last 15 years as a part of the Asian Waterbird Count (AWC) under the directive of BNHS, Mumbai, Birdlife International, and Wetland International.

The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) is part of the global International Waterbird Census (IWC) and this Citizen Science programme is supporting the conservation and management of wetlands and waterbirds worldwide.

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