In Imphal, Manipur, a new innovation is transforming assistive technology for the visually impaired.

Thiyam Akuvan, an avionics engineer, has launched INSIGHTS, a device that has gained national attention.

INSIGHTS is a wearable device that helps visually impaired individuals with text reading, object detection, and more. Its user-friendly design follows Universal Design principles, making it stand out in its field.

The device addresses challenges like reading, identifying objects, and navigating daily life.

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) awarded 16 individuals and institutions, including Akumen AI, for their contributions to universal design.



Also Read: Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammunition including launchers seized during search operations by security forces,

Akumen AI's innovations have been recognised by NITI Aayog and at the Entrepreneurship World Cup Eastern Regional India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also showcased their work at Startup Mahakumbh.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, praised ThiyamAkuvan's commitment to affordable and practical solutions for the visually impaired.

The NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards, now in their 15th year, honour contributions to accessibility and universal design, encouraging innovations that ensure equal access for all.