Manipur intensify crackdown: Drug smugglers, insurgents and liquor seized in statewide drive

Manipur Police continued its intensified operations across the state, targeting offences related to motor vehicles, illegal drugs, liquor, and insurgent activities.

The drive, conducted over the past two days, led to a series of significant arrests and seizures.

On September 8, police issued 88 challans to motor vehicle offenders, collecting fines worth ₹1.27 lakh. A day earlier, tinted films were removed from four vehicles during a separate enforcement drive.

In a major breakthrough, two drug smugglers — Thanglunpau Sukte (32) and Hauginlian Phaipi (35) of Suangdoh village in Churachandpur district — were arrested from a check gate along Guite Road, NH-102B. Police recovered 176 soap cases containing 1.9 kg of brown sugar and a four-wheeler car from their possession.

On the same day, 23 litres of DIC liquor were seized from Mahabali in Imphal East and seven persons were detained. In another raid at Keirao Louthok Loukon, Irilbung police uncovered a makeshift facility for bottling opioid codeine. Security forces seized a bottling machine, plastic cans, 1,461 empty bottles, 185 filled bottles of suspected codeine, and other materials.



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Police also arrested 23-year-old Aribam Mansish of Imphal East with 1.94 kg of ganja, while an active cadre of KCP (Apunba City Meitei), Adhikarimayum Satish Kumar (20), was apprehended with a bullet bike, mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, Aadhaar and PAN cards. Another militant, Sagolsem Amarjit Singh (47) alias Surendra alias Sagar of RPF/PLA, was nabbed from Imphal West for extortion activities targeting schools and the public. Two mobile handsets and his Aadhaar card were seized.

Meanwhile, security forces ensured the safe movement of 130 vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-37. A total of 113 checkpoints were set up across districts in both hill and valley areas, though no detentions were reported.

Manipur Police reiterated its commitment to intensify search operations and maintain strict security in vulnerable areas to curb crime and insurgency across the state.