Churachandpur's internally displaced persons (IDPs) have appealed to the government to expedite the disbursement of the promised special education package for IDP students by January 31. The community expressed concerns about the financial strain caused by the lack of income sources and the challenges of securing admissions for their children in the new academic session.



Speaking at a press conference held at the Manipur Press Club, Hemam Jugindro Meetei, convenor of the Churachandpur Meitei United (CMC), highlighted the urgent need for government action. He appreciated the state government’s decision to provide a special financial package for IDP students, a move agreed upon following consultations with relief committees. However, he emphasized the necessity of releasing the funds promptly to address the pressing admission deadlines set by schools and colleges.



“Most institutions have fixed their admission deadlines between January 5 and 15, but the majority of IDP parents are unable to pay the fees,” Meetei said. “Given this situation, it would greatly benefit the students if the government distributes the package before January 31.”





Also read: Assam police file FIR, arrest one in connection with Umrangso illegal coal mine incident



According to a survey conducted by the CMC, approximately 1,575 families, comprising around 15,000 individuals, were displaced from Churachandpur. Among them, 1,443 are students. Although the government has facilitated free education in public schools, many parents prefer enrolling their children in private institutions due to dissatisfaction with the quality of education in government schools.



Meetei also called on private school authorities to extend their admission deadlines for IDP students to ease the transition. “While we struggle with limited income sources, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our children’s education. We urge schools to cooperate by relaxing admission deadlines, enabling us to secure our children’s future,” he appealed.



The CMC, an apex body comprising organizations such as the Meitei Society, Meitei Youth Organisation Churachandpur, Ima Leimarel Apunba Lup, Nupi Samaj, and Churachandpur Meitei Ethnic Clash Victims Committee, reiterated its dedication to advocating for the welfare of IDP families and their educational aspirations.