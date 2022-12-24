Condemning the shooting incident wherein a 36-year-old woman was shot to death, a large number of protesters stormed Pallel Police Station and set it on fire.

The mob demanded the arrest of the accused and immediate action. To control the mob, police personnel fired tear gas, and three police personnel were injured due to the incident.

Meanwhile, a joint action committee against the murder of Jemmi has been formed to investigate the matter.

The 36-year-old woman became a victim of a fight between a shop owner and a customer as she was accidentally shot dead in Manipur's Kakching district on December 23.

Moirangthem Jemi Devi was the wife of M Kiran Singh of Pallel Mamang Leikai, while the accused was identified as Kongkham Birjit Singh of Mayang, Imphal.



The incident occurred on December 23 night at 10 PM when the shopkeeper and the customer Singh engaged in a heated argument and subsequently, Singh opened fire to threaten the shopkeeper, however, the bullet hit the woman.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

It has come to the fore that the accused person is personnel of MPTO and posted at Pallel and he fled away from the scene after committing the crime.

However, the superintendent of police (SP) of Kakching district informed India Today NE that the accused person has been arrested and taken into custody for investigation.

''It is confirmed that the weapon used in the shooting incident was not a service weapon,'' he said.

Also read: Manipur: Guardians of Kendriya Vidyalaya Imphal East demand permanent school building