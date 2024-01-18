On January 17, an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force.

Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force.

Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds, following which three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries.

The injured have been identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh, and ASI Ramji. The injured security forces have been evacuated to Raj Medicity for medical treatment.

Confirming the same, Manipur police on its official X handle at around 12:56 AM, Jan 18, 2024, wrote, "Today (17.01.2024), an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds."



Also Read: Manipur violence: State government writes to MHA seeking air assets, apprises of Moreh incident

Today (17.01.2024), an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, prompting the security forces to… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 17, 2024

Following the recent unrest in the border town of Moreh which claimed the life of one IRB personnel, the state government in a letter to the Ministry of Hoem Affairs has sought immediate air assets (Helicopter) for the next 7 days.

Commissioner Home T Ranjit Singh in a letter to Additional Secretary (Police II Division), Ministry of Home Affairs, said: - "I am directed to refer to MHA letter No_III-11034/1/2023-G(P-11) dated 04.01.2024 on the above subject wherein it has been requested to intimate specific period and specify the requirement of MHA Air Assets (Helicopter), as it cannot be possible to provide MHA Air Assets continuously in one place for a longer period due to limited resource in North East region."

Further, the letter also highlighted the law and order situation at the border town of Moreh which has become a matter of serious concern as there has been a continuous exchange of fire taking place and this has resulted in the death of one IRB personnel this morning, January 17.