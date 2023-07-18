Ircon International Ltd on July 17 said it has bagged orders worth Rs 144 crore from NF Railway Construction in Manipur.

The company received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NF Railway Construction on July 17.

In a regulatory filing, Ircon International Ltd (Ircon) said it has been awarded the work for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of integrated tunnel communication systems, and optical fibre cable-based industrial-grade network systems.



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The laying of the optical fibre cables and other cables for the railway network will also cover tunnels and stations in the Jiribam-Khongsang section of the Jiribam-Imphal new railway line project.

The Rs 144 crore order, bagged through competitive bidding, is to be completed within 365 days from the date of issuance of the LoA. Ircon, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading turnkey construction company.