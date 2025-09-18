Manipur issues show cause notice over fraudulent recruitment notification

The Directorate of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur, has issued a show cause notice to an unnamed institute for allegedly releasing a misleading recruitment notification without departmental approval.

According to the notice, the institute had advertised vacancies for posts including Section Officer, Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff from August 27, 2025, claiming them to be “permanent posts under the Department of Education, Government of Manipur.”

The department clarified that no such approval or communication had been granted for the recruitment. Terming the notification as “fraudulent and misleading,” it directed the institute to submit a written explanation within 15 days.

The Directorate further warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time would invite legal proceedings against the institute.



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