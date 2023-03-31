The Joint Action Committee (JAC) which was formed against the brutal murder of Seigunlal Misao will hold a peaceful sit-in-protest from March 31 in the entire district of Kangpokpi of the state.

The development comes after the state government allegedly fail to nab the culprits within three days as assured by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

''Seigunlal Misao was brutally murdered, and CM N Biren promised to find those responsible within three days. Nevertheless, despite the armed NRFM openly taking responsibility for the heinous crime, no arrests have been made,'' said JAC member Kamchon Kipgen while speaking to the media.

''Therefore, the JAC has decided to launch a peaceful sit-in-protest from March 31 in collaboration with all the educational institutions of the district,'' he added.

On March 31, the sit-in protest will begin in Motbung Model village and will be carried out in the entire district, including the district offices in Motbung, Saparmeina, Keithelmanbi, and Kangpokpi.

The 17-year-old class 12 student was shot dead by unknown miscreants near his residence in Kangpokpi district.

Later, the state Chief Minister promised a government job to the next of kin on compassionate grounds. However, the tragic incident led to massive protests, and the JAC was formed to seek justice for Misao and his family.

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