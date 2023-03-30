As many as five women volunteers of Manipur Pradesh Congress Sevadal sustained injuries from mock bombs which were allegedly hurled by the police force during a candle silent protest held in front of Congress Bhawan in Imphal on March 30 evening.

The injured protestors were rushed to a nearby hospital and it is reported that all of them are now in stable condition.

The candlelight silent protest was staged by various frontal organisations of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) such as the Youth Congress, Mahila Committee, and Kishan Committee as a mark of extending their solidarity to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

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The protest was led by the vice-president of MPCC L Tilotama and the president of Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress N Popilal.

Initially, the protesters were allowed to march to the western gate of the Kangla Fort but unfortunately, the confrontation between police and protestors took place at the gate of Congress Bhawan after the protestors were forced to return from the Kangla gate.

Speaking to the media, Tilotama expressed her strong condemnation of the police atrocity during a silent democratic protest which was held as a mark of showing solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The disqualification of Rahul from the MP post is a dirty move of the Modi government. Its main intention is to shut Rahul Gandhi’s voice on the infamous Adani scam on the floor of the Parliament, she said.

She further continued that none of the false allegations levelled against Rahul will be able to suppress the voice of the Congress from revealing the truth and raising its voice against all the ill-hatred activities of the BJP, she added.

Supplementing the vice president's statements, Popilal said, “No one can withhold Rahul Gandhi's stand of the truth.” He said that preventing the opposition party from carrying out silent protests by the state government by deploying many police personnel is highly condemnable. Using such excessive power upon opposition demean India’s democracy.

The Bharat Joda Yatra was indeed a bold step taken by Rahul to awaken the public from the dictatorial rule of the BJP, he said adding that the upcoming 2024 MP election will be the end of dictatorship in India.