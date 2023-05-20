Janata Dal (United) Manipur state unit strongly condemned the statement made by the chief minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga for the unification of "Zo" areas.

Earlier Zoramthanga, while addressing the MNF party office in Aizawl, said that initiatives should come from ‘our kindred brothers’ in Manipur as the issue of unification of Kuki-Chin-Mizo tribes should not be imposed.

Mizoram CM also added that the hill area of Manipur, adjoining Mizoram, is inhabited by the 'Zo' community who share the same culture, religion, tradition and ancestry.

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In the press meeting, JD(U) Manipur state unit chief spokesperson, Nimaichand Luwang said that the remarks made by the Mizoram CM were irresponsible and to be directly challenging the unity and integrity of Manipur.

Further, the JDU demanded that BJP make a clear-cut statement on the crisis and steps taken to resolve the crisis as both, the saffron party and its government in Manipur are silent on the present crisis.

"So far political parties supporting the state government, namely, National Peoples Party, and Naga Peoples Front are silent on the present crisis," the release stated.

Further, the JDU demanded a special session of the Assembly to discuss the present crisis in Manipur and make recommendations to the Union Government.

Slamming the Central leadership, the JD(U) in its release said that since the communal violence broke out on May 3, there has been no concern for the people of Manipur when so many people lost their lives, thousands are displaced and homeless, property damages from PM Modi or Amit Shah.

"No Union Minister has so far visited Manipur to enquire about the problems and issues faced by the people of Manipur. It implies that they come to Manipur to enjoy its beauty and hospitality, not interested in solving our problems," the release added.

All ten MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki group may reconsider their demand for "Separate Administration" in the overall interest of all communities in Manipur.

Janata Dal(United) offers to meet leaders of Kuki MLAs and CSOs to remove all misunderstandings and resolve the present crisis.

The party also claimed that the present state government of BJP has lost the confidence of the people as it has failed in every respect—incompetence, breakdown of law and order, and inadequate relief to the displaced people.

Both the Central and State governments will have to take necessary measures for the protection of people and provide adequate relief and rehabilitation to the affected people.

"So far, no compensation has been given to the people affected by the violence," claims JDU.

Further, the Janata Dal(United), Manipur has decided to organize a Political Party Consultative Meet on May 27 to discuss the present crisis and make recommendations.