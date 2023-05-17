The Mizo National Front (MNF) obtained a majority in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on May 17 after five members from the BJP and Congress joined the state's ruling party.

The MNF's strength has now increased to 15 following the departure of three BJP members and two Congress members from the CADC's 20-member board.

MNF Legislative Party leader Rasik Mohan Chakma said, “The party staked claim to form the board in CADC before attaining the magic figure as it was the single largest party with 10 members.”

Also Read: Mizoram special court convicts former NRHM director in graft case

The CADC elections on May 9 resulted in a hung House since no party was able to obtain the magic number of 11. The MNF won 10 of the 19 seats where elections were held, while the BJP won five and the Congress won four.

Three of the five elected BJP candidates defected to the MNF last week, according to Chakma, while two Congress members joined the party on Tuesday.

Due to the death of a BJP candidate in a conflict on May 4, voting did not take place in one seat, Rengkhashya, on May 9. The constituency election was held on Wednesday, and the results will be announced on Friday.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the Chakma tribal in Mizoram.