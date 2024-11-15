Inspector Sagapam Ibotombi Singh, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jiribam Police Station, has tendered his resignation from the Manipur Police. The resignation letter, addressed to the Director General of Police, Imphal, was submitted through the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam District, on November 15, 2024.

Inspector Singh detailed his illustrious career in the resignation letter. Having joined the Manipur Police as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in 2007, Singh rose through the ranks, earning his promotion to Sub-Inspector in 2010 and later to Inspector in 2016. Over the years, he has been recognized for his outstanding contributions, receiving two President's Medals for Gallantry, 57 DGP Good Service Marks, one DGP Commendation, and 30 letters of appreciation.

Singh’s tenure at the Commando Unit in Imphal West from 2008 to early 2023 highlighted his expertise in leadership, community policing, counter-insurgency operations, and investigative work. His recent posting as OC at Jiribam Police Station since June 2024 further demonstrated his dedication to maintaining law and order.

However, citing "unavoidable circumstances" and pressing family reasons, Inspector Singh expressed his inability to continue his service. “It is, therefore, kindly requested to accept my voluntary resignation from your good ends,” he wrote.

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