Manipur journalist conferred RK Sanatomba award for excellence in cultural reporting

Journalist Thongam Bonney was honoured with the prestigious RK Sanatomba Journalist Award on June 30, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to reporting on art and culture in Manipur. Bonney currently serves at the state’s leading vernacular daily, Poknapham.

The award ceremony was held at the office of the RK Sanatomba Memorial Trust at Konung Mamang, marking the 32nd death anniversary of RK Sanatomba. The event began with a floral tribute to the late editor’s portrait and also witnessed the release of Kangla Lanpung Volume 16.

The ceremony was attended by Mangi Shija, mother of late RK Sanatomba, political analyst Leihaothabam Saratchandra, and A. Brajakumar. Speaking at the event, RK Nimai, Chairman of the Trust, highlighted the immense challenges faced by journalists in conflict-affected Manipur and emphasised the need to recognise their courage and contributions despite limited resources. He also recalled Sanatomba’s unwavering commitment to alternative journalism and the power of truthful reporting.

Instituted in 2004, the RK Sanatomba Journalist Award is presented annually to distinguished media persons from Manipur, commemorating the legacy of RK Sanatomba, who served as the Editor of the local daily Kangla Lanpung. Born in 1963, he was the youngest son of MK Khedasana and Mangi Shija, and passed away on June 30, 1993, in an unfortunate incident.



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