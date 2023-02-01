All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) organised a one-day media workshop on HIV/AIDS Ethics and Media Reporting on HIV/AIDS for Women Journalists of the state on February 1 under the theme "Stop the Spread".

The program was held under the sponsorship of the Manipur State AIDS Control Society (MACS) at Mànipur Press Club Imphal.

Addressing the function as chief guest, chairman and managing director of Babina Group of Companies, Dr Thangjam Dhabali said that the role of media is essential in the prevention of HIV and AIDS transmission. The stigma and discrimination associated with infection of HIV and AIDS have been reduced drastically in the state of Manipur. However, it still exists which resulted to become a major hindrance in ending HIV and AIDS problem from the state.

Also Read: Manipur doctors continue to resume strike, warns of stronger agitation

He appealed to media personnel to be very cautious in reporting HIV and AIDS-related issues as the matter is very sensitive.

The guest of honour of today's function assistant director of, IEC and Mainstreaming MACS, Phanjoubam Langamba said that Manipur was once recorded as having the highest HIV and AIDS prevalence rate in the country. But fortunately, it has been placed at third rank after Mizoram and Nagaland according to the latest 2021 survey report.

More effort is necessary to reduce the ranking and to eliminate HIV and AIDS from the state, he added.

He informed that at present as many as 28,000 PLHIVs (People Living with HIV) are accessing Anti-Retro Viral Therapy (ART) in the state. Out of it, 6000 of them are women and 1000 are children. People should motivate to live a healthy life.

The program was attended by the president of AMWJU, Wangkhemcha Shyamjai as president of the function.

Senior journalists Pradip Phanjoubam and Ahongsangbam Mobi attended as resource persons of the function.