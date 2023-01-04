The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild (EGM) strongly condemned the manner in which Hemantakumar Ningomba, Editor of Sanaleibak daily newspaper was picked up from his residence by a team of Irilbung Police Station of Imphal East District.

Notably, a detailed discussion between the All Manipur Working Journalists Union and Editors' Guild, Manipur was held at the Manipur Press Club, Imphal at 10.00 AM on January 4, 2023.

"Hemantakumar is a respected editor and is not an absconder and the manner how he was picked up for his statement in a panel discussion on a local TV channel affects his dignity and stature in the society," mentioned in a joint statement of AMWJU and EGM.

Further, the Union also alleged that the concerned officers could have simply invited him for a discussion during office hours as no case has been registered against him and he was set free after some hours.

Also Read: Manipur: Police detain Editor of vernacular paper for allegedly expressing his opinion on TV

The meeting also resolved to place before the State Government to ensure that such unsavoury incidents do not recur in future.

"If such avoidable incidents happen again, the journalist fraternity will not take it lying down and all efforts to safeguard the journalists of the state will be taken up, including legal action," mentioned the statement.

In 2021, Manipur Police had too booked a local journalist and another activist under the National Security Act (NSA) over his controversial posts on social media on the death of Manipur state BJP president S Tikendra Singh, who died of COVID-19.

Following his Facebook post, an FIR was registered against him by Manipur state BJP vice-president Usham Deban and general secretary P Premananda Meetei.

After this Manipur police apprehended the journalist identified as Kishorechandra Wangkhem (41) and also one activist named Leichombam (40) from their houses.

While condoling the death of the BJP leader, the two had said in their Facebook post that cow urine and cow dung were no cures for COVID-19.

Apart from this, in 2018, the National Security Act was invoked against journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem after he posted a video on Facebook and slammed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following this, he was sent to jail and in April 2019 he was released.