Manipur Police on January 4 detained an Editor of a vernacular paper published in the state for allegedly expressing his opinion during a TV programme.

The detained editor identified as Hemantakumar Ningombam was detained by Irilbung Police Station Imphal East for expressing his opinion.

In 2021, Manipur Police had too booked a local journalist and another activist under the National Security Act (NSA) over his controversial posts on social media on the death of Manipur state BJP president S Tikendra Singh, who died of COVID-19.

Following his Facebook post, an FIR was registered against him by Manipur state BJP vice-president Usham Deban and general secretary P Premananda Meetei.

After this Manipur police apprehended the journalist identified as Kishorechandra Wangkhem (41) and also one activist named Leichombam (40) from their houses.

While condoling the death of the BJP leader, the two had said in their Facebook post that cow urine and cow dung were no cures for COVID-19.

Apart from this, in 2018, the National Security Act was invoked against journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem after he posted a video on Facebook and slammed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following this, he was sent to jail and in April 2019 he was released.

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