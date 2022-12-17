A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) belonging to 20 Assam Rifles who was on duty at the Tengnoupal checkpoint along the Imphal-Moreh road sustained injuries after an individual assaulted him at the checkpoint on December 16.

According to a source, the accused person who was driving a Tata Safari car hit an electric pole at the Tengnoupal checkpoint following which he and the JCO on duty engaged in a heated argument.

The scuffle broke out after the man held the collar of the AR personnel who was in uniform and on bonafide duty and hit him in his face.

In the melee, the JCO sustained injuries and was administered first aid at the AR Unit Hospital and was also administered stitches for a cut on his lower lips.

Later, the JCO lodged a complaint with Tengnoupal Police Station, the source claimed.

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