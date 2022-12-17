Medical services at Manipur government-run hospitals were severely hit as around 13,00 doctors proceeded on mass casual leave.

According to the All Manipur Health Services Doctors Association (AMHSDA) around 70 per cent of doctors opted for casual leave. Meanwhile, only emergency services were rendered at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, CHC, UHC, and PHC among others.

The Manipuri doctors under the umbrella of AMHSDA have been protesting since November 1, 2022, to fulfil 4-point charter demands.

The doctors under AMHSDA began their relay hunger strike by wearing black badges on November 1 followed by a sit-in protest on November 26 demanding the fulfilment of the charter of demands put forth by the association.

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AMHSDA's demands included time-bound promotion and raising the retirement age of specialist and non-specialist doctors to 65 years; the creation of a Director General post for the directorates of Health Services, Family Welfare Services, Public Health, and Medical Education; the fixation of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) with effect from January 1, 2016, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission; strict adherence to the Transfer and Posting Policy of Health Services 2017; and allowing MHS doctors to practice.

"We demand all our eight legitimate demands which we have put forward to the state government...the government have declared that medical service to be essential, therefore our demands are also essential," said Dr Ngouniba Peter, one of the protesting doctors.