Following a shocking arson attack that destroyed homes in the villages of Gampal and Haiyang (a hamlet of Gampal) under the Sahamphung Sub-Division, the District Magistrate of Kamjong, Rangnamei Rang Peter, has imposed a curfew with immediate effect from 2:00 PM on April 23, 2025, until further notice.

The emergency order comes after the Superintendent of Police, Kamjong, reported that unidentified miscreants set fire to multiple houses in the area at around 9:00 AM.

The act has raised concerns over a potential breakdown of law and order and posed a grave threat to public safety and property.

Invoking powers under Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate has prohibited all movement of persons outside their residences and any activities that could disturb peace within the village jurisdictions of Gampal and Haiyang.



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The curfew exempts government personnel involved in law enforcement and essential services. However, any individual seeking to organise a procession for weddings, funerals, or celebrations within the restricted zones must obtain prior written permission from either the District Magistrate or the Superintendent of Police, Kamjong.

Additionally, Hungyo Yurreikan, SDC/Sahamphung, has been designated as the Executive Magistrate for the affected village jurisdictions to oversee the enforcement of the order and maintain peace.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now.

The situation remains tense, and residents have been urged to cooperate with security personnel.