Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) on August 19 strongly refuted the allegations raised by the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) of involvement in the killing of three Kuki youths in Sopijang Kuki village in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

In an official statement, KYKL secretary, publicity and research A Yaiphaba, KYKL refuted the charges, claiming that the accusation is totally baseless.

“We have no connection, however weak and remote, with the above-mentioned incident of killing three Kuki youths,” KYKL stated in the statement.

A Yaiphaba KYKL does not have any sort of alliance or collaboration with the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF), not even private friendship with its leaders and other members, it further stated.

“We, being a revolutionary organization having the deepest conviction in the unity of ‘WESEA’ region and eager to bring about a united front of all freedom-loving native communities of the region, including those in Manipur, would like to appeal to the ‘intellectuals’ of WKZIC, in particular, and the right-thinking Kuki elders, in general, to kindly delve into the mistakes committed by some narco-terroristic Kuki leaders in initiating and perpetuating this prevailing turmoil and to correct them in the interest of both the confronting communities, instead of barking up the wrong tree,” the statement read further.

Also read: Manipur: 'We are not involved in Sipijang village attack', says MNRF on WKZIC allegations