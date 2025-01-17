The District Administration of Kangpokpi, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, held a coordination meeting with District Level Officials (DLOs) in preparation for the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The meeting took place at the DC Conference Hall and focused on organizing the grand event scheduled to be held at Brigadier Thomas Ground.

Key discussions during the meeting revolved around task allocation, inter-departmental coordination, and ensuring seamless execution of the celebration.

Deputy Commissioner Chaudhari emphasized the importance of teamwork and urged all officials to extend their full cooperation to make the event a success.

The meeting also provided a platform for various departments to collaborate, showcasing the spirit of unity and patriotism.



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Shokhongam Baite, MCS (ADC/ADM); Hemant Kumar, IAS (SDO T. Waichong); Lamminlal Simte, MCS (SDO Champhai); and Tholu Rocky, MPS (ASP, Law & Order), along with other district administration officers and DLOs, attended the session.

The District Administration reiterated its commitment to delivering a memorable and well-coordinated celebration that reflects the significance of Republic Day.

With comprehensive planning and collective effort, the upcoming event is expected to highlight the district's unity and dedication to national pride.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations will mark another milestone for Kangpokpi, as the administration and officials work hand in hand to ensure its success.