Manipur: Kangpokpi DC orders eviction of encroachments along NH-02, NH-37

Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari has ordered the removal of all unauthorised structures along key national highways in the district by 3:00 pm on August 28, warning of strict penal action against violators.

In an order issued on August 12, Chaudhari cited reports from NHIDCL, field officers, and on-ground observations that house extensions, shops, sheds and other illegal structures—both permanent and temporary—were causing public inconvenience, obstructing traffic, and posing safety hazards.



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The eviction drive will target encroachments along NH-02 (Imphal–Kohima Road) and NH-37 (Imphal–Jiribam Road), including footpaths.

Non-compliance will lead to demolition by the district administration, with the cost of removal to be borne by the encroachers, the order stated.