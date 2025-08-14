Manipur tightens security ahead of Independence Day amid strike call

Security has been intensified across Manipur, including the state capital Imphal, in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

Deployment of state forces and Central Armed Police Force units, along with the Army and Assam Rifles, has been stepped up at key locations such as Keisampat and Moirangkhom junctions.

Rehearsals for the August 15 celebrations are underway at the 1st Manipur Rifles ground and district headquarters, with CRPF, police, Assam Rifles personnel and students participating in march-past drills. The CRPF said it established mobile check posts at strategic locations on Wednesday, inspecting 443 vehicles and frisking 722 individuals.

The heightened security comes amid a general strike call by several outlawed outfits for Friday.



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