The residents of Kangpokpi town are facing a severe power crisis, with frequent outages disrupting daily life, business operations, and essential services.

The Kangpokpi Town Committee (KTC), representing the concerns of thousands, has submitted a formal request to the Deputy Commissioner, urging immediate and long-term solutions to the ongoing electricity woes.

In their appeal, the KTC highlighted that power cuts lasting for days have become a routine issue in Kangpokpi district, allegedly due to faults in the 33kV transmission lines under the jurisdiction of the Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL). Authorities have reportedly blamed the problem on staff shortages and ageing infrastructure, leading to delays in restoring electricity.

The Kangpokpi Town Committee has outlined a set of urgent and long-term measures to resolve the power crisis:



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Deployment of adequate manpower for the operation and maintenance of 33kV lines; and renovation and re-stringing of the 33kV power line connecting the Karong 33/11KV substation to the Kangpokpi substation.

Fast-tracking the commissioning of the long-pending 132/33/11KV substation at Gamphajol (Sapormaina) to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the growing population and commercial sector.

Kangpokpi town, a key commercial hub in the district, is highly dependent on reliable electricity for business operations and economic development. The lack of a consistent power supply is severely hampering local trade, industries, and essential services.

The KTC also emphasized that residents have shown full cooperation with the installation of prepaid meters by the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) and continue to support revenue collection efforts. However, their patience is wearing thin as basic power supply remains unreliable despite their compliance.

With frustration growing among residents and business owners, the Kangpokpi Town Committee has urged the district administration to take immediate action by escalating the matter to the competent authorities. They have called for swift intervention to address the persistent power failures before the situation worsens.