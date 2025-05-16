In a concerted effort to enhance disaster preparedness and reinforce civil defence mechanisms, the District Administration of Kangpokpi is set to conduct a large-scale Civil Defence Mock Drill titled “Operation Abhyaas” on May 17, 2025.

The high-impact exercise will take place at Elite Higher Secondary School and Brig. M. Thomas Ground, will be carried out under the framework of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, as part of a nationwide initiative to simulate hostile threat scenarios, including air raids, and evaluate emergency response strategies.

According to officials, the drill will involve multi-agency coordination, bringing together teams from the Police, Fire Services, CRPF, Health Department, MSPDCL, NCC, and numerous educational institutions.

Key Activities to Be Conducted During the Drill Include:

Activation of air raid warning sirens and public address systems by police

Use of fire engine sirens and execution of emergency response simulations

Blackout drills and search-and-rescue operations



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Casualty evacuation from simulated disaster zones

Setting up of temporary hospitals to treat mock injuries

Evacuation of civilians to designated safety bunkers

Training sessions on civil defence practices for the public

Temporary closure of shops and marketplaces

Traffic restrictions in selected areas during the drill

Describing the initiative as a crucial preparedness measure, Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi, stated, “This exercise is a vital preparedness initiative aimed at ensuring our civil defence protocols are not only understood but also practically effective in real-life scenarios.”

The district administration has issued an appeal to the public to remain calm and cooperate fully with officials during the mock drill. Authorities have clarified that all activities are strictly simulations and pose no actual threat.

As Kangpokpi joins the national movement to strengthen emergency readiness, “Operation Abhyaas” is expected to serve as a pivotal learning experience for both authorities and citizens alike.