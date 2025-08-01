Manipur: Kangpokpi unites to combat child trafficking on World Day Against Trafficking

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons was solemnly observed at Eklavya Residential Model School, Gamnom-Saparmeina, Kangpokpi District.

The event, themed around child protection, was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kangpokpi, and the Integrated Rural Management Association (IRMA).

The convergence brought together key stakeholders from across the child protection ecosystem, including police officials, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Saitu, civil society leaders, legal experts, and school authorities.

Advocate Seikholen Lupho, President of the Kangpokpi District Bar Association, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, emphasising the pressing need for legal literacy, vigilance, and coordinated action to combat trafficking. The programme began with an invocation by Rev. ST. Thangminlen Haokip and was moderated by Khupneithang Suantak.



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In his keynote remarks, Dr. Ngamkhohao Haokip, Principal of Eklavya School, stressed that although Kangpokpi has not reported major trafficking incidents, the growing nationwide threat demands constant vigilance. “Complacency is not a safeguard. Our children must be equipped with awareness and resilience,” he urged.

Speaking on the legal framework, Advocate Lupho explained constitutional provisions and child protection laws in detail. “Trafficking not only violates rights but destroys lives. Every citizen must become a sentinel — not just a spectator — when it comes to protecting our children,” he said, highlighting case examples from across India to underline the urgency.

T. Lamjaneng Haokip, Secretary of IRMA, stressed the importance of prosecution in ensuring deterrence. “Rescue alone isn’t enough. Without swift and sure punishment for traffickers, prevention remains weak. Our efforts must be coordinated, time-bound, and justice-focused,” he added.

IRMA, a core member of Just Rights for Children—India’s largest child rights network—reiterated its commitment to ending all forms of child exploitation, including trafficking, labour, early marriage, and sexual abuse. The organisation shared insights from its recent operations, including rescues and awareness campaigns, though child victim figures were withheld for confidentiality.

Speakers noted that trafficking has taken new forms, such as forced marriages involving underage girls—an issue still vastly under-reported. They called for greater community sensitisation, especially in rural and high-risk transit areas.

Earlier in July, IRMA had partnered with the Railway Protection Force to conduct an awareness drive at railway stations in the district. The initiative trained railway personnel, vendors, and passengers to identify trafficking indicators and report them responsibly.

The event concluded with a joint pledge by all participating departments and organisations to enhance collaboration, strengthen child protection systems, and pursue justice with urgency and compassion.