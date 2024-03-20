A memorial award christened, "Kangpokpi's Mother Teresa Memorial Award" was initiated to honour the late Nengphakim alias Nengcha Chongloi, the Mother Teresa of Kangpokpi on her first death anniversary today at Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

Born on November 7, 1935, the late Nengphakim alias Nengcha Chongloi, resembling Mother Teresa's life since her early childhood, decided to remain unmarried and sacrificed her life to serve humanity till she breathed her last after a fatal fight with a BP stroke on March 20, 2023.

She had no husband but many sons, daughters, and grandchildren through her charity of love, and never regretted her decision to remain unmarried to serve humanity till her last breath.

The Kangpokpi Christian Church honoured and named her "Mother Teresa of Kangpokpi" a few years back before she died for her unrelenting charitable services to the port and destitute children and sacrifices towards humanity.



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In a simple function commemorating her first death anniversary, the family members announced the launching of a memorial award christened, "Kangpokpi's Mother Teresa Memorial Award" in her honour and remembrance.

One of her granddaughters, Mary said that initiating Kangpokpi's Mother Teresa Memorial Award holds profound significance as it commemorates the enduring legacy of compassion and service embodied by individuals like Mother Teresa.

She also said that by launching this award, we honour those who exemplify the values of kindness, service, and altruism within our community while adding that it will also provide a platform to recognize and celebrate individuals who dedicate their lives to helping others, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Mary continued that this award not only commemorates the remarkable contributions of Kangpokpi's own "Mother Teresa" but also encourages a culture of empathy and generosity that uplifts our society as a whole.