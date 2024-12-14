The 62nd Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Foundation Day cum diamond jubilee celebration of KV Number 1, Lamphelpat, Imphal, was marked with great enthusiasm today at the school premises in Lamphelpat, Imphal West.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the event, the headmaster of KV School Lamphelpat, H. Jugindro Singh, expressed his delight in celebrating this milestone. “The 62nd Foundation Day and diamond jubilee celebration of KV Number 1, Lamphelpat, serves as a moment to honour the history created by KVians in various fields and to highlight the laurels and contributions they have made to society over the years,” he said. The celebration was held under the theme, “Honoring the Past While Creating the Future.”

Singh emphasized the importance of the occasion, which was graced by illustrious alumni and prominent figures of the state. He noted that KV Lamphelpat holds historical significance, being one of the oldest Kendriya Vidyalayas, established just two years after the inception of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in 1960.



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Initially founded to serve the children of central government employees, KV Schools have since expanded their reach. With the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 25% of seats are now reserved for students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and economically weaker sections. Singh highlighted this inclusivity as a testament to the school’s commitment to quality education for all.

KV Lamphelpat, recognized as one of the most renowned schools in Manipur, currently has a student strength of around 2,000. Singh assured that the institution will continue to play a crucial role in imparting quality education and contributing to societal betterment.

As part of the celebration, students showcased their talents through vibrant cultural dance performances, reflecting the rich traditions of the region and adding to the festive spirit of the event.