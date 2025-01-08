The Konsakhul (Konsaram) Village Authority has issued a memorandum demanding the eviction of members of the Leilon Vaiphei (Kuki-Zo) village, accusing them of violating the long-standing principles of peaceful coexistence.

This comes after a recent incident involving the alleged assault and outraging of a Naga woman from the Konsaram community at K. Lungwiram, under Kangchup Geljang Sub-Division in Kangpokpi district.

The memorandum, issued on January 8, 2025, condemns the alleged assault that took place on January 7, 2025, and accuses the Leilon Vaiphei community of breaching the trust and respect that has traditionally existed between the two communities.

The incident, which allegedly occurred under the direction of individuals from Leilon Vaiphei village, has prompted the Konsakhul Village Authority to demand that the Leilon Vaiphei community vacate the land within 15 days.

The document accuses the Leilon Vaiphei members of indulging in anti-social activities targeting innocent villagers of the Konsaram community and highlights that they had been allowed to settle as tenants on the land of the Konsaram Naga people on humanitarian grounds.

The memorandum further claims that the lease agreement between the two communities had expired, and as such, the Leilon Vaiphei members were now expected to vacate the land.



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The village authority’s memorandum emphasizes that failure to comply with this eviction demand within the stipulated 15 days will result in forceful eviction.

The document also carries a highly contentious warning of potential bloodshed, with the statement, "If there is any bloodshed spilt in the process of eviction, you will be held responsible for that."

The memorandum has stirred significant controversy, with critics pointing out its provocative and inflammatory language.

Some individuals have raised concerns over how such a document, containing threatening language and communal overtones, was addressed to the Chief Secretariat of the Manipur government.

A Social activist in the district Len Haokip said, “By acknowledging such a document, the Manipur Chief Secretary's office risks legitimizing hate and violence. This sets a dangerous precedent and contradicts the very foundation of democratic governance.”

Few also highlighted that the memorandum might constitute violations of several provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Specifically, Sections 153A, 503, and 505(1)(b) could apply in this situation, as the document could be seen as promoting enmity between groups, criminal intimidation, and statements prejudicial to communal harmony.

Local social activists and legal experts from the Kuki community in Kangpokpi district have expressed their concerns over the government's handling of the memorandum, with many calling for a review of its contents and its potential implications for public peace and safety.

The Konsakhul Village Authority's memorandum represents a significant escalation in tensions between the two communities, and the demand for eviction has further complicated an already fragile situation in the region.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the memorandum or the potential for government intervention.

As the deadline for eviction draws nearer, all eyes will be on how the authorities respond to this growing dispute.