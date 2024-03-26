The Young Kuki, representing Kuki youths as well as Kuki voluneers in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency, has announced its decision to abstain from the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Additionally, Kuki Mothers, another faction of the tribal body have announced their decision to boycott the elections.

This decision comes a day after he Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) Presidential Council, after discussions with its constituent member tribes, has reached a consensus that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should file a nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

This decision has been made in light of the current challenges faced by the community.

However, the council strongly encourages all community members to exercise their democratic right to vote in the election, while refraining from contesting for the Outer Manipur Member of Parliament seat.

The press release reads, "ITLF Presidential Council in consultation with its constituent member tribes have agreed that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should file a nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, considering the plight that we are facing.

The decision of 'Young Kuki' representing the Kuki youth decided to boycott the elections following their claims of unaddressed grievances and injustices that the Kuki tribes have faced, particularly after the violent incidents on May 3rd, 2023.

"The Kuki tribes continue to endure violence, oppression, and neglect from state authorities. The issues driving this decision include persistent violence and impunity, devastation and displacement of over 41,425 individuals, unchecked weapons violence, insufficient aid for displaced Kukis, unredressed crimes against Kuki women, and defamation by state officials. The Youth Kuki faction is urging the Government of India to address these issues. The boycott serves as a plea for attention to the community's plight. The Youth Kuki faction remains committed to constructive dialogue and urges the Government of India to engage in meaningful discussions to resolve these concerns", stated the Young Kuki faction in their press note.

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