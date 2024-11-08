The Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Noney (KIJTN) has issued a strong condemnation following the brutal killing of Zosangkim of Zairon Village in Jiribam on November 7. It is alleged that Zosangkim was reportedly shot and then burned beyond recognition. KIJTN, representing the Kuki tribes in the area, has denounced the murder as a “barbaric act” and a severe violation of human rights.

In an official statement from Phaitol Village, located in Tamenglong District, KIJTN expressed outrage over the violence. The attackers allegedly targeted Zairon, a predominantly Kuki village, setting more than 16 homes ablaze despite the presence of a substantial security force in the vicinity. Kuki Inpi has condemned what it terms the "tacit support" of certain government forces, suggesting that the attackers were able to circumvent security checkpoints on their way to the village, raising questions about the role of security agencies in safeguarding vulnerable communities.

The Kuki Inpi further highlighted its ongoing efforts to foster peace in Jiribam over the past year, efforts that KIJTN claims have been consistently thwarted by escalating violence. The recent murder of Seigoulen Singson of Phaitol Village is cited as another tragic example of the continued aggression faced by Kuki communities. Labeling these attacks as a calculated attempt to fuel unrest, Kuki Inpi has called upon the authorities to pursue justice vigorously and establish measures to halt further violence.

"The time for action is now," a KIJTN representative said. "Our communities are losing faith in the protection promised by the state. We demand accountability and a swift, fair resolution to prevent any further bloodshed."

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