The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has vehemently condemned the recent bombings of Kuki villages in Mongbung and Sejang, alleging that Meitei militants, in collusion with state forces, executed these attacks. The organisation claims that military-grade weaponry was deployed against civilian areas, resulting in significant destruction and displacement of Kuki residents.

KOHUR described the assault as a blatant violation of human rights and said that the targeted bombings have heightened tensions in an already volatile region. They characterize these actions as part of a systematic, state-sponsored effort to ethnically cleanse Kuki communities.

The organisation outlined four critical points to support its assertions:

- KOHUR notes that despite the absence of militant activities in the targeted villages, they have been subjected to relentless bombardment. The use of heavy artillery in civilian zones is seen as a calculated attempt to inflict maximum harm.

- Allegations of state security forces collaborating with Meitei militants are central to KOHUR's claims. The untouched status of Meitei villages amid the devastation of Kuki areas suggests a state-backed agenda, the organisation argues.

- KOHUR asserts that the attacks violate international human rights conventions, highlighting the lack of accountability from the Manipur government as evidence of complicity.

- The bombings are described as part of a broader strategy of ethnic violence, including arson and targeted killings, aimed at erasing Kuki presence in the state.

KOHUR has called upon the Government of India, the United Nations, and international human rights organizations to conduct an independent investigation into the bombings and the involvement of state forces. They demand immediate protective measures for Kuki communities and accountability for those responsible for what they term "state-sponsored genocide."

“The Kuki people will not stand silent in the face of genocide,” said H. Benjamin Mate, Chairman of KOHUR. He urged the international community to intervene and halt the ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki population.

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