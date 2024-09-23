The Traffic Control Police Wing of Manipur has issued a renewed call to schools and school vehicle associations to strictly adhere to safety regulations, particularly concerning the maximum number of students allowed in school vehicles.

This advisory comes in light of growing concerns over overcrowding, which has become a significant risk to student safety during transportation.

Citing Manipur Gazette Extraordinary No. 385 dated September 22, 2015, the Transport Department has set clear guidelines, stipulating that school vehicles may not carry more than 1.5 times their registered seating capacity.

This regulation was introduced to prevent overloading, which not only breaches the law but also greatly increases the chances of accidents, especially during sudden stops or collisions.



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The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCORS) has also taken note of this issue, emphasizing the need for stringent enforcement.

Overcrowded vehicles pose serious risks to children, making this a critical concern for road safety authorities.

As per the Manipur Gazette Extraordinary No. 189, dated September 7, 2019, the Traffic Control Police Wing has been empowered to take action against violators under Section 194A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Drivers of school vehicles found exceeding the prescribed seating capacity will face penalties.

The Traffic Control Police Wing stressed the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding the well-being of students on the road, urging all concerned parties to comply with the rules for the safety of schoolchildren.