The Kuki Inpi, the traditional governing body of the Kukis in Manipur, has called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas of Manipur.

This protest, set for Wednesday (July 10) from 6 am to 6 pm, is in response to the recent arrest of two Kuki-Zo village volunteers in the Jiribam district of Manipur.

The decision for the shutdown was made during an emergency meeting held on Tuesday (July 09).



Also Read: Manipur: Suspected Kuki militants arrested during combined operation in Kangpokpi district

In their statement, the Kuki Inpi stated, "The ugly turn of events is deeply unfortunate and poses a significant security threat for the Kuki-Zo people. To that regard, the Kuki Inpi, in its Emergency Meeting today had resolved to call a 12 Hours (6:00 Α.Μ. -6:00 P.M.) "Total Shutdown" in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on 10/07/2024 (Wednesday) to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people. Subsequently, all Kuki-Zo regional organisations are urged to strictly abide by this resolve to express solidarity for the common cause of our people the fight against the unlawful oppression, subjugation and persecution of our people and our legitimate demand for Union Territory with Legislature for the Kuki-Zo people."

In an early morning operation at around 4:30 am on July 9, a combined team of CRPF (32, 69, 86, 109, 143, GC-QAT), Assam Rifles, and state forces arrested three suspected Kuki militants in the Hengjol village area under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi district. The operation resulted in the seizure of three AK series weapons.

During the operation, a crowd of women gathered at the scene. To disperse the crowd, security forces deployed tear gas shells, resulting in injuries to two or three women. The situation remains tense as authorities continue to investigate the incident and ensure security in the area.