In an early morning operation at around 4:30 am on July 9, a combined team of CRPF (32, 69, 86, 109, 143, GC-QAT), Assam Rifles, and state forces arrested three suspected Kuki militants in the Hengjol village area under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi district. The operation resulted in the seizure of three AK series weapons.

During the operation, a crowd of women gathered at the scene. To disperse the crowd, security forces deployed tear gas shells, resulting in injuries to two or three women. The situation remains tense as authorities continue to investigate the incident and ensure security in the area.

In a sweeping security operation, a total of 125 nakas (checkpoints) have been established across various districts in Manipur, encompassing both hill and valley regions. The intensified measures have led to the detention of 84 individuals for various violations across the state.

Security forces have undertaken comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. These operations are part of the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

Also read: Manipur Police tightens security; 125 checkpoints installed, 84 detained for violations