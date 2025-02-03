The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH) has strongly denounced allegations claiming that an FIR has been lodged against its President, Ch. Ajang Khongsai, in connection with the destruction of Central forces' vehicles.



In a firm rebuttal, KISH clarified that the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Kangpokpi has no knowledge of any such FIR, making it evident that these claims are an orchestrated attempt to malign the reputation of a respected leader and the community at large.



Refuting the accusations, Thanglenhao Chongloi, Secretary of Information & Publicity, KISH, stated that Ch. Ajang Khongsai had been out of station for the past month due to health-related reasons, making it impossible for him to be involved in the alleged incident. “It is absurd to associate him with an event when he was physically absent from the area,” he added.



KISH has demanded an immediate correction of the reports and called upon the concerned authorities to take action against those spreading baseless allegations.



Additionally, the organization has urged the Manipur Police Department to issue an official clarification regarding any FIR against Ch. Ajang Khongsai in the Lhungjang incident.





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