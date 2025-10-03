Manipur: Kuki outfit warns Manipur Police after raid in Chandel district

The United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) on October 3 issued a warning to Manipur Police, stating it will not remain a “mute spectator” following a recent police raid in Chandel district.

The UKLF, a group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, condemned the late-night operation reportedly led by Chandel SP Dharmendra Kumar at the residence of one of its leaders in the Sajik Tampak area on Wednesday.

In a statement, the outfit called the raid a “serious act” and asserted that it would not tolerate such actions if they continue. The UKLF emphasised that it has been adhering to the SoO ground rules and working towards a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community.



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Manipur Police, however, said the operation targeted a suspected drug kingpin. “On Wednesday, acting on credible intelligence, Chandel District Police conducted an operation in T Kotlen village in Sajik Tampak area to apprehend a suspected drug kingpin. However, the person managed to escape,” a police spokesperson said.

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Police added that while returning from the operation, their team faced an attack by a mob. The situation was later peacefully resolved through dialogue with local leaders, with assistance from Assam Rifles and other CAPF units, allowing the police team to return safely.

The incident underscores continuing tensions in Chandel district, where security forces and militant groups maintain a delicate balance under the SoO agreement.