Manipur: Security forces arrest four militants, including chief of banned Kuki outfit

Security forces have arrested four militants from different banned outfits in Manipur, including the self-styled “commander-in-chief” of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), police said on Friday, October 3.

Paokholen Guite, the CKMA leader, was apprehended from S Munuam in Churachandpur district on Wednesday.

Police said he was actively involved in trafficking arms and drugs across the India–Myanmar border, besides running extortion rackets. Two AK-47 rifles, 181 rounds of assorted ammunition, ₹1 lakh in cash, and a car were seized from his possession.



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In a separate operation, two cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested from different parts of Imphal West district on Thursday. They were accused of extorting money from brick kiln owners and the public in the valley areas.

Another PLA member was picked up from his residence at Yairipok in Thoubal district on Wednesday for his role in extorting money from quarry workers.

Police noted that PLA cadres were behind the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district last month, in which two personnel were killed.