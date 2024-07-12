In a recent appeal to the Governor of Manipur, the Kuki Students' Organisation General Headquarters voiced concerns over unequal access to government job exams amidst ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

The organization highlighted the disadvantaged position of Kuki-Zo students and youths in securing employment due to centralized exam centers in Imphal, which allegedly neglect candidates from hill districts like Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

Education Secretary, KSO General Headquarters, Thangmoi Haokip, citing the upcoming Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) main examinations primarily scheduled in Imphal, urged the Governor to establish exam centers in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.



Also Read: Manipur cabinet OKs new policies, approves land allotment for airport

Haokip claimed that the current exam center policy disadvantages minority Kuki candidates and urged prompt intervention to rectify this imbalance. Despite appeals to state authorities, including the UPSC Chairman and Chief Secretary, no concrete measures have been taken to accommodate exams in the affected districts, focusing instead on financial assistance.

The student body called on the Governor's office to facilitate fair and peaceful exam conditions for all MPSC aspirants, irrespective of their community background, in the upcoming exams.

The appeal underscored the necessity for inclusive measures in Manipur's exam policies amid ethnic tensions, advocating for equitable opportunities for all aspirants across the state.