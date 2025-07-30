Manipur: Kuki students urge governor to hold MPSC exam in Churachandpur

The Kuki Students’ Organisation–General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) has requested Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to facilitate the conduct of the 2025 Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) Mains Examination in Churachandpur district.

The student body argues that the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state has severely disrupted the academic and aspirational pursuits of Kuki candidates from the hill districts.

The plea comes in response to the MPSC’s recent notification that designates Imphal and Guwahati as the only exam centres for the Mains. The KSO contends that this setup imposes heavy physical, psychological, and financial burdens on aspirants from conflict-hit areas, especially those displaced from the Imphal valley.



Also Read: Manipur unrest triggers stormy debate in Lok Sabha as opposition slams Centre's inaction

In their memorandum, the student leaders wrote, “Many deserving Kuki candidates have already missed past state-level exams due to the exclusive concentration of exam centres in Imphal amid ethnic unrest. This continues to disadvantage the hill-based aspirants.”

The KSO cited the successful and peaceful conduct of national-level exams like UGC-NET, NEET, Agniveer, SSC, and banking exams in Churachandpur, showcasing the district's readiness to host such events.

Signed by General Secretary Dr. Seiboi Touthang and Education Secretary T. Haokip, the memorandum argued that holding the exam in Churachandpur would not only promote inclusivity and fairness but also help restore faith in democratic institutions during a time of unrest.

The KSO-GHQ urged Raj Bhawan to act swiftly and ensure that no aspirant is denied a fair opportunity due to circumstances beyond their control.