Manipur unrest triggers stormy debate in Lok Sabha as opposition slams Centre's inaction

A fierce war of words broke out in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the ongoing crisis in Manipur, with the Opposition accusing the Centre of “abandoning” the state, while the Treasury benches countered the criticism by highlighting the government’s efforts to restore peace.

The verbal clash began during Zero Hour, when Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur and slammed the BJP-led central government for its "complete failure" to resolve the ethnic unrest in the state. Gogoi demanded to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had "remained silent" despite 15 months of conflict.

"Manipur continues to burn. People are suffering. But the Prime Minister does not visit, nor does he speak. This government has turned its back on Manipur," Gogoi said. He further alleged that the President’s Rule extension was simply a way to “postpone responsibility and suppress the democratic mandate of the people of Manipur.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh, responded sharply, accusing the Congress of "politicising a sensitive issue" and ignoring the complexities on the ground. "The Government of India has been actively working to restore peace and provide relief. We should not exploit Manipur’s pain for political gain," Rijiju said, urging opposition leaders to “act responsibly.”



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The exchange grew more intense when Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy joined the debate, calling the Centre’s approach “callous and indifferent.” He said, “The government has failed constitutionally, morally, and administratively. Manipur deserves better.”

Several BJP MPs, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Nishikant Dubey, defended the Centre’s handling of the situation and accused the Opposition of “instigating unrest” through provocative rhetoric.

As tempers flared, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly intervened to maintain order, urging members to avoid inflammatory remarks and focus on constructive discussion. He reminded the House that the issue of President’s Rule in Manipur was scheduled for formal debate later in the day.

The sharp exchanges come just hours after the Union Home Ministry introduced a resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months, citing the ongoing law-and-order situation in the state. The resolution is expected to be debated and voted on before the current session ends.

The Manipur crisis, which began in May 2023 following ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. President’s Rule was imposed in February 2025 after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned, and normalcy remains elusive despite security deployments and peace-building initiatives.