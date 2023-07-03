In an effort to bring peace in the violence-hit state of Manipur, Kuki volunteers on July 2 released five Meitei youths who were in their custody and send out a message of peace.

According to the Kuki volunteers at Gwaltabi under Saikul Police Station in Saikul Sub Division in Kangpokpi district apprehended five Meitei individuals on June 1 afternoon at around 2:00 pm.

The apprehended youths are mechanic by profession with a few of them suspected to be linked with the Arambai Tenggol.

The volunteers while speaking to the media stated that they interrogated the youths and many sensational information were revealed during interrogation, the video of which has been recorded.

According to their revelation, the mastermind of the present Manipur's wide-scale violent crisis is Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and many of the Meitei communities are also against this violence.

N. Biren Singh is a failed Chief Minister and he has also already lost in the war, the volunteers said quoting the five Meitei individuals as saying.

The Kuki volunteers, then said, despite unearthing many sensational information and knowing the fact that some of them have a close link with the Meitei radical group, the Arambai Tenggol, we have decided to release them safe and sound, solely with an objective to send a strong message to the Meitei brethren to end their never-ending violent upon the Kukis.

The Kuki volunteers further said that even if the opposite party continued to attack, they bless the five individuals and handed them over to the Jat Regiment deployed in the area who will then hand them over to their respective family at around 8:00 pm the same evening.

"For the sake of peace and ending the violence we have handed them to the Indian Army", said the volunteers.

"We the Kukis are a peace loving community and we hope that our humanitarian and goodwill gesture will send a strong message to our Meitei brethren to end their unceasing violence upon us", said that volunteers.

One among the five individuals also expressed gratitude to the Kuki volunteers in particular and the Kuki community as a whole for their kindheartedness and goodwill gesture while urging the Meitei community to imitate the peaceful mindset of the Kukis and end the violence.





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