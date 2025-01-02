The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body representing the Kuki-Zo tribes, has issued an ultimatum to the authorities, demanding immediate implementation of an agreement addressing the brutal assault on Kuki-Zo women in Saibol village.





Allegedly orchestrated by Manipur state-supervised armed forces (excluding the Indian Army), these acts have further deepened communal tensions.



The council condemned the state and central governments for their failure to maintain peace in the "buffer zone," a neutral area designed to prevent clashes between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.





The KZC called this negligence "a deliberate disregard for the safety and survival of the Kuki-Zo people," highlighting the ongoing persecution and threats of annihilation faced by the community.



In a decisive move, the council has demanded immediate enforcement of the agreement within 12 hours. Should this demand go unmet, they have vowed to impose a statewide economic blockade across all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts, a measure likely to paralyze key supply routes and escalate tensions further.





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