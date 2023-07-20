All Ten Kuki-Zomi MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on July 20 condemned the cruelty on women who were paraded naked on May 4 in the Kangkopi district of Manipur.

In an official statement, Kuki Zomi MLAs said that this incident has shocked the conscience of Indians.

''We strongly condemn these acts of cruelty and savagery perpetrated by the Meitei militias against our fellow helpless, defenceless and innocent Kuki-Zo people, that have equally shocked the conscience of our fellow Indians,'' the statement read.

They further urged the Government of India to act with firmness and hand over these heinous cases and all the killings of Kuki-Zo people during the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Manipur, including the attack on our colleague MLA to the Central Bureau of Investigation and book all the culprits responsible at the earliest.

The despicable video of three Kuki-Zomi women stripped naked, molested, and brutally raped by the armed Meitei mob on May 4, 2023, near Toubul under Nongpok Sekmai police station that has gone viral across the nation has once again brought to light the innumerable barbaric crimes perpetrated against the Kuki-Zo community by the Meitei militias till today.

''Among the over 114 confirmed deaths so far and other barbaric crimes against the Kuki-Zomi community, this tragic incident, the brutal rapes and murder of two Kuki-Zomi women from H,'' the statement added.

Khopibung at Imphal Konung Mamang, the murder of a Kuki-Zo mother and her two daughters in their residence at Uripok, Imphal, the kidnapping of a Kuki-Zo woman from Checkon brutally raped twice in Langol and Ngarian Hill, the lynching of two nursing students in Porompat left to die on the streets but miraculously survived, the merciless killing of a Kuki-Zo mentally unsound woman in the heart of Imphal city are the most inhumane and barbaric crimes against women and humanity.

''These and the beheading of David Thiek are classic cases, of barbarism and crimes of utmost savagery,'' they said.

Also read: Women paraded naked in Manipur: Key accused arrested