Manipur took strides forward today as it inaugurated the Immunization Programme for the year 2024, aligning with the theme "Vaccines Work for All." The launch of the National Immunization Day, also known as the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization Programme 2024, commenced at the State Family Welfare Training Centre, Lamphelpat, located in the heart of Imphal West district.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Directorate of Family Welfare Service and the State Health Society, National Health Mission Manipur. Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, the Health Minister, graced the occasion as the chief guest, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of every citizen across all age groups through robust immunization programs.

Dr. Singh reiterated India's significant milestone of being declared a Polio-free country by the World Health Organization on March 27, 2014. Despite this achievement, the government remains vigilant, especially considering the prevalence of polio in neighboring nations, thereby necessitating the continuation of large-scale immunization efforts.

Highlighting the government's commendable service in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ranjan Singh underlined the success of the free COVID-19 vaccination program. He emphasized the government's dedication to containing the pandemic by swiftly producing effective vaccines, ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.

In its mission to protect children from preventable diseases, the Manipur government aims to vaccinate 3.5 lakh children across all 16 districts this year.