Manipur legislator Rajkumar Imo Singh has sought action over the name 'Lamka' which has been added as part of the address of ATO Imphal airport in the Air India ticket.

In this regard, Singh has shot a letter to Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, wherein, he said that through several media platforms, they have come to know that

few Air India tickets have mentioned the ATO office of Imphal, Manipur as Air India, ATO Imphal Airport, Lamka.

He further said that claimed that its an act of negligence/conspiracy to have altered the name from Imphal to Lamka on the official ticket.

''This is totally unacceptable on the part of Air India to have made this gross error and act of negligence/conspiracy to have altered the name from Imphal to Lamka in the official ticket,'' he added.



''As you are aware of the fact that there is only one airport in the whole State of Manipur in the capital city of Imphal. Thus, there can be no error of judgment that an adjoining airport name has been tagged,'' he further said.

Singh urged the minister to kindly look into this matter seriously and ensure that the original name of the ATO stands corrected in the tickets of Air India and that such acts are never repeated in the future again.

''I also request you to investigate and take appropriate action against the officials of Air India and any other officials involved from any organization/government, in making such alterations by initiating a time-bound enquiry and also ensure that adequate punishment is given to those involved so that it is never repeated again,'' he added.

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