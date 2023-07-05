Amid ongoing crisis in the hill state of Manipur, a massive rally was held in Churachandpur district, on July 5.

As per reports, the village defence volunteers organized the rally.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on July 5 extended the suspension of Internet services till July 10 to avert the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic violence hit the northeastern state.

The decision comes as the Director General of Police in Manipur reported ongoing incidents of violence, attacks, arson, and exchange of gunfire.

There is a growing apprehension that anti-social elements might exploit social media extensively to disseminate hate speech, hate video messages, and incite public unrest, posing serious repercussions for the state's law and order situation.



Also read: Manipur government extends suspension of internet services till July 10